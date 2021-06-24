Bay Area man told to hide Filipino tattoo at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk over 'gang-related' claim

A San Jose man was told to cover up a Filipino pride tattoo by security at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Father's Day. Mark Devera has tattoos on each of his biceps that together read "Pinoy Pride" — a sentiment common among many Filipino American men. He told KPIX that he was kicked out of the boardwalk, where he was spending Father's Day with his son, by a security guard for his tattoos, which the guard allegedly said were "gang-related."