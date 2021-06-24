These 10 Queer-Owned Etsy Shops Make Beautiful Pride-Themed Decor
An easy way to make your home feel like a welcoming space for all? Fill it with pieces of decor that celebrate love — in all its forms. This could look like a small, macrame rainbow hanging in your kitchen or a large doormat with the words "love lives here" on your doorstep. Fortunately, there are a wealth of queer-owned Etsy shops with heaping collections of items that'll bring lots of love into your home with a simple tap of "Add to Cart."www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0