TV Series

Central Park Season 2 Review: A Melodic Romp of Glorious Weirdness

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Central Park first debuted on Apple TV+, it was… fine. Just fine. In my original review, I noted that the segments of the show without songs constantly felt weaker than the musical numbers with the colorful cast of characters feeling like disparate parts rather than a cohesive whole. Having seen eight episodes of Season 2, twice as many as I’d seen of the first season when I wrote my review, I am happy to report that whatever kinks there were in that season have been worked out. Central Park Season 2 is a delight, start to finish.

comicbook.com

