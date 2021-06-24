Central Park Season 2 Review: A Melodic Romp of Glorious Weirdness

In its four year ongoing journey on television, Final Space has been a show that has become many things and gone through many stages of evolution. It was an unfinished series of low budget shorts, a viral pilot, the spearhead to an animation block that never came to be, and, most consistently, the vision of Olan Rogers. Rogers got his start on Youtube and made the jump to TV, a success story for all aspiring animators and showrunners who hope to have one of their passion projects airing on a major channel or streaming service. After a successful first season, the series moved its premieres over to Adult Swim, through which it had shown to preform better, but this came at the cost of being swarmed with network notes and executive meddling. And yet the second season proved to be an even bigger ratings hit than the first, which then seemed to allow Rogers and his team to regain more creative control over the third. Now we find ourselves at the end of that third season, with the series’ fate mirroring the iconic cold opens of Season 1, protagonist Gary Goodspeed floating in the cold vacuum of space with only minutes of life remaining. We can only speculate whether the show will be renewed or not, but we can look back on this past season and what it might tell us on where things may go from here.