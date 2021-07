Wine Tasting.Photo by Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash.com. “Can you really enjoy quality wine tasting in New York City?”, a friend of mine asked me a few weeks ago, as I started writing this piece. If he asked me this question several years back, the answer would’ve probably been “No”. Looking back, it was cocktails and craft beers that received most of the attention in NYC’s bar scene. A new craft brewery used to pop up almost every week, new specialty cocktails and cool rooftop bars opened up, but hardly enough wine bars. We couldn’t really blame anyone for that, back then. New York never had those beautiful vineyards that California has.