IT IS A GREAT TIME TO BE IN PARIS. The Hôtel de la Marine, where the French royal family stored art, jewelry, and more in the 18th century, has opened as a museum, after an epic $157 million renovation that used period materials and techniques, the New York Times reports. (Curtains were sewn by hand rather than by machine, for instance.) About 25 minutes away, on foot, the storied department store La Samaritaine reopened on Wednesday after a $894 million upgrade from LVMH, the luxury group whose chairman is billionaire art collector Bernard Arnault. CNN has a look inside. The building opened in 1910 and closed in 2005, reportedly because of safety-code issues. This new version features restaurants along with its high-end retail offerings, and in September it will also be home to a hotel and spa. Something for everyone!
