New York City, NY

Removal of Natural History Museum’s Roosevelt Statue Approved by NYC Commission

By Maximilíano Durón
ARTnews
ARTnews
 18 days ago
A year ago, the American Museum of Natural History in New York announced that it would begin taking steps to remove the statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that stands at its entrance. Now, the statue’s removal has cleared the final hurdle that will allow for it to be permanently deinstalled from its current spot.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

#Statues#Natural History Museum#Nyc Commission#The Art Newspaper#Amnh#Indigenous#Decolonize
