Recapping Wednesday's Cases, and Predicting the Remaining 8 Cases

More likely than not, the Justices will assemble for in-person oral arguments on Monday, October 4. It remains unclear how the Justices will release audio of the sessions. In light of past practice, there seem to be three possibilities. First, the Court will continue to livestream the arguments. Second, the Court will release some, or perhaps all arguments on the same day, several hours after the session concludes. Third, the Court will go back to the pre-2020 status quo, and release audio on the Friday after arguments.