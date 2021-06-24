Recapping Wednesday's Cases, and Predicting the Remaining 8 Cases
On Wednesday, the Court decided four cases. Each decision resolved an important question of constitutional law. First Collins v. Yellen held that the structure of the Federal House Finance Agency was unconstitutional. Second, Mahanoy Area School District held that a school could not punish a student for sending "vulgar" snapchat messages. Third, Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid held that California violated the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment by requiring farmers to admit union organizers. Fourth, Lange v. California held that the hot pursuit doctrine does not categorically apply to a fleeing misdemeanant. I have now edited all four cases for the Barnett/Blackman supplement. (Randy and I have added a chapter on constitutional criminal procedure to the Fourth Edition of our casebook.) Please email me if you'd like a copy.reason.com
