Mazda will electrify the Miata by 2030 while keeping its lightweight DNA

Every family has their own style and ours has always been—if you see a problem, don’t complain about it, do something. We saw early on that climate disruption was on its way and we wanted to figure out a way that one family could affect change through lifestyle choices. We set our goal to reduce and maybe even eliminate all fossil fuels from our home. To tell you the truth, we thought it would be simpler and quicker than it turned out to be. This challenge set us off on a multi-year journey.