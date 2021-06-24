Mazda will electrify the Miata by 2030 while keeping its lightweight DNA
Mazda announced some big electrification plans last week, and one big question on enthusiasts' minds is what that means for the beloved Miata. It's the last of its kind on the market, a pure sports car in the traditional roadster vein. Adding electrification hardware will increase weight, but lightness — and the driving dynamics that stem from that — has always been a key part of that pure sports car philosophy.www.autoblog.com
