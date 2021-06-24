Oklahoma Senators call for price gouging investigation

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, and nearly a dozen other senators are asking for an investigation into allegations of price gouging in the building supply industry during the pandemic.

“I have one constituent who is looking at an additional $100,000 in costs due to these increases,” Rogers said. “Lumber prices have shot up four to six times higher than what they were about half a year ago.”

Other members who joined Rogers in requesting the investigation were Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair; Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant; Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard; Sen. Kim David, R-Porter; Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain; Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow; Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon; Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt; Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington; Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman; and Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City.

Sen. Rogers noted the increases have caused project delays and financial hardships.

“Sheets of oriented strand board that were previously $11 each are now $48 even though they can be manufactured for less than $4 each,” Rogers said. “Hot-rolled, coil steel has spiked almost 270% in less than a year. It’s outrageous, and it’s hurt individuals and Oklahoma businesses.”

The Oklahoma Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits any increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services during a declared emergency and for up to 30 days after the emergency ends. The statute allows the Office of Attorney General to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.

FOX23 talked to local builders here who say shortages in lumber supply are also holding up new builds.

