Economy

$3.4B Core & Main, preparing to go public, makes its 13th acquisition in four years

By Greg Edwards
St. Louis Business Journal
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The deal for the Georgia-based company is intended to bolster Core & Main's presence in the market for erosion control products.

www.bizjournals.com

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion Control#Core Main
Economy
