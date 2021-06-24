$3.4B Core & Main, preparing to go public, makes its 13th acquisition in four years

Pikawil from Laval, Canada / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) When discussing the record-setting $70 million fine for its alleged technical, due-diligence and truth-telling failings that apparently served as the green light for going public, we noted that the Robinhood IPO prospectus’ “Risk Factors” chapter was likely to be on the long side, and indeed—now that the S-1 is here for all to see—it is, taking up 75 of the 281 pages. Then, our focus was on the risks inherent in the hailstorm of user litigation, regulatory ire and skeptical oversight battering the company. (Indeed, Robinhood itself sees no clear skies ahead: “We have been subject to regulatory investigations, actions and settlements and we expect to continue to be subject to such proceedings in the future….) Incredibly, however, these pale in comparison to the threat that one day soon lawmakers and/or regulators will decide to take away the source of $420 million of the $522 million Robinhood made in the first quarter: payment for order flow.