Microsoft is redesigning Office and its Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps with a new dark mode and a rounded aesthetic to match the release of Windows 11.The new look, which will also be available for Windows 10 users, has a “neutral” colour palette, a customisable ribbon across the top, and soft corners on the windows.Document, spreadsheet, and presentation titles are now located at the top left of the app window, replacing the auto-save button. The quick-access toolbar will also be disabled by default, with the commands appearing below the ribbon rather than above it.At the top right of Word documents...