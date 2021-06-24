Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ant Anstead Dating Renée Zellweger 9 Months After Christina Haack Breakup

By Mike Vulpo
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBet you didn't see this romance coming. According to multiple reports, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating after meeting earlier this month on a work project. Sources tell TMZ the pair filmed an episode of Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride where Ant and co-host Cristy Lee help celebs give a loved one a special car transformation. After their episode wrapped, the car expert and Oscar winner reportedly started hanging out and are getting to know each other more.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

E! News

E! News

93K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Renee Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Reneé Zellweger Is Already Looking Comfortable at Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach Home in New Photos

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Apparently “Just Click”

News of Renée Zellweger and HGTV star Ant Anstead’s rumored new relationship may have come as a shock to both stars fan bases, but apparently the unexpected duo’s connection is as simple as the fact that they “just click.”. The pair reportedly first met earlier this month while filming an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead spotted at the TV host's beach home

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead took in the Laguna Beach scenery at the TV host’s new home. The Oscar-winning actress and "Master Mechanic" star were photographed outside Anstead’s home on Friday after they sparked dating rumors in late June, Page Six reports. Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, were spotted on...
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for 1st Time in Laguna Beach Amid Romance

Getting cozy! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted for the first time together since news broke of their romance last month. The couple were seen spending time on Anstead’s balcony in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, July 2, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago star, 52, was wearing a grey long sleeve tee, black pants with her hair in a messy top knot. Zellweger held her pink phone and Anstead’s mug, which read, “Home is where dad is” as she chatted with her new beau, 42.
Laguna Beach, CAPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead show PDA in new photos

PDA is apparently just like riding a bike. Renée Zellweger and new boyfriend Ant Anstead took their romance public by showing off plenty of PDA while out for a bike ride in Laguna Beach, Calif., this week. At one point during their outing, Anstead was photographed daringly stopping to smooch...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Renée Zellweger drives classic Ford Mustang with her British beau Ant Anstead and his son Hudson... whom he shares with Flip or Flop star ex Christina Haack

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger tenderly held her new boyfriend Ant Anstead's 21-month-old son Hudson London while spending the Fourth of July together in Orange County. The 52-year-old Texan seemed intimately close with the 42-year-old Englishman's only child from his 21-month marriage to HGTV star Christina Haack, which ended last...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Christina Haack met new BF Josh Hall after smoking bufo toad

Well, that’s one way to turn a frog into a prince. Christina Haack has revealed that she met her new boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall, after smoking the hallucinogenic venom from a species of toad. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she began in...
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Passionately Kiss During Romantic Bike Ride: See Photo

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead celebrated the 4th of July weekend with a PDA-filled bike ride. See the pic!. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead enjoyed a romantic bike ride in sunny California over the 4th of July weekend. The actress, 52, and the English TV presenter, 42, packed on the PDA while out and about in Laguna Beach, biking around the small coastal city and even stopping for a kiss. See the sweet photo of Renée and Ant HERE!

Comments / 1

Community Policy