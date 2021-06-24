Ant Anstead Dating Renée Zellweger 9 Months After Christina Haack Breakup
Bet you didn't see this romance coming. According to multiple reports, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating after meeting earlier this month on a work project. Sources tell TMZ the pair filmed an episode of Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride where Ant and co-host Cristy Lee help celebs give a loved one a special car transformation. After their episode wrapped, the car expert and Oscar winner reportedly started hanging out and are getting to know each other more.www.eonline.com
