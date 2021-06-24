This Is the Best Outdoor Bar in Your State, According to Yelp

It's now officially summer and after one of the longest winters we've seen in awhile, we're all eager to get outside again and enjoy a nice, cold beverage. Whether you're more of a beer garden type or you enjoy a summer spritz at a lounge, there's nothing quite like taking in nature with your nearest and dearest and sipping on something delicious. Before you make your next date night or happy hour plans, we decided to work with our friends at Yelp to curate a list of the best outdoor bar in each and every corner of the U.S.