Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The percentage of Wisconsinites getting the COVID-19 vaccine held at 49.8% of the population Thursday. Department of Health Services numbers indicate 10,962 more people received a dose of the vaccine, which was not enough to “move the needle” as the state verges on getting half of its population vaccinated. More than 2.9 million Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.www.wbay.com
