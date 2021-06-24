Cancel
Appeals court strikes down approval of Spire pipeline

By Jacob Kirn
An appeals court this week struck down a regulator's approval of a natural gas pipeline that was constructed and is operated by St. Louis utility Spire.

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

