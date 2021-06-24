Appeals court strikes down approval of Spire pipeline

A few weeks ago MDN brought you the news that three far-left Democrat judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for a long-completed and flowing natural gas pipeline in the St. Louis, MO area–a pipeline that flows Marcellus/Utica gas to residents, businesses, and electric generating plants throughout the region (see Fed Court Overturns Marcellus to St. Louis Pipe – Shutdown Coming?). The Spire STL pipeline now faces closure. The radicalized Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) that brought the lawsuit is crowing that the Spire STL case is the “tipping point” and that EDF believes it can shut down and block even more pipelines across the country.