Major weather pattern change still on track for Oklahoma!

KFOR
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill tracking a major weather pattern change starting this weekend including the threat for heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures! Latest data continues with the front stalling over or near Oklahoma this weekend and through much of next week. So it appears Oklahoma is in for a stretch of below average temps with the threat for locally heavy rainfall. How much rain and where the heaviest rainfall sets up is still uncertain. There is also the potential for some severe weather as the cold front moves in this weekend. In the meantime, lots of heat, humidity and wind Thursday and Friday until the front arrives slowly from NW to SE over the weekend. Stay tuned and connected to the latest forecast.

