Hey, Dodgers fans: This Padres fan speaks for alll of us

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Padres finished off their first sweep of the Dodgers in eight years on Wednesday night, a video of a Padres fan went viral when he let a nearby Dodgers fan know exactly what he thinks of the defending World Series champions and their fans. And let the chorus of baseball fans around the country say: Ditto. That middle finger to Dodgers fans is for their self-righteous attitude about illegal sign-stealing, when all along their pitchers, led by Trevor Bauer, saw the highest increase in spi...

