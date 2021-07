OCONOMOWOC — The suspect allegedly involved in Oconomowoc robberies was arrested without incident Wednesday in Sauk County by the Lake Delton Police Department. According to a Thursday press release from the department, the Oconomowoc Police Department was investigating leads on the suspect Wednesday when they were dispatched to the report of a hit-and-run accident near Highway 67 and Valley Road in Oconomowoc. According to the release, the vehicle matched the suspect’s vehicle.