Unveiling ceremony set for Saturday at Talladega College to recognize Alabama State NAACP's first chapter
The Alabama State NAACP will have an unveiling ceremony for a historic marker in front of Seymour Hall on the Talladega College campus Saturday at 10 a.m. According to Hugh Morris, executive director of the Talladega County NAACP, the marker will commemorate the first NAACP branch founded in Alabama at the college in 1913. Morris said that William Pickens, one of the organizers, taught in Seymour Hall.www.annistonstar.com
