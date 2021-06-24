Cancel
Valdosta, GA

VFD receives training on infant abandonment

valdostatoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Valdosta United Way Sponsors Safe Haven Training through the Hope Box for Valdosta Fire Department. On Thursday, June 24, The Valdosta Fire Department concluded a three-day educational training program on the safe haven law. The Greater Valdosta United Way and The Hope Box, a non-profit organization based out of Acworth, sponsored the training. The Hope Box works to educate the public on the issues of infant abandonment, including the reasons for abandonment, the types of infant abandonment, the laws surrounding infant abandonment, and the ways the public can help create better outcomes for abandoned infants.

