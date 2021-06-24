Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s how Britney Spears begged the court to end her ‘abusive’ conservatorship

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recording of Britney Spears’s bombshell testimony where she called her conservatorship “abusive” and said her father and management team should be in “jail” for drugging her and forcing her to work has been leaked and is now available to listen to. The 23-minute speech Spears delivered Wednesday during a...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#Sex Trafficking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy