Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 311 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maxville, or 13 miles northwest of Middleburg, moving south at 20 mph. * Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Maxville and Baldwin.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, FL
City
Maxville, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Baker County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Western Clay#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy