Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 246 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Elberta, or 8 miles east of Foley. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange Beach, Lillian and Elberta.