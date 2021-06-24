Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TELLER AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm developing over Florissant, or 26 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Florissant and Divide.alerts.weather.gov
