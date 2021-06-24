Cedric Mullins Pushing for All-Star Bid on Final Voting Day

With phase one voting for the 2021 All-Star Game closing on Thursday, Cedric Mullins has turned up offensively in a last-ditch effort to make the team. After cooling off in May from his torrid offensive output to begin the season, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins has returned to his surprising new level of production in June. The breakout comes at a perfect time for the 26-year-old, as Major League Baseball and its fans go through the process of selecting players for this year’s All-Star Game, which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 13th at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.