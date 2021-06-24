Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Everything Microsoft is removing when you upgrade to Windows 11

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpgrading will involve some changes to your existing Windows experience. That experience will lack some features you currently enjoy. A lot of things will change when Windows 11 arrives, and Microsoft wants to help you acclimate to the incoming changes. As Microsoft puts it, there are many "feature deprecations and removals" when making the jump to Windows 11. Here's what you can expect to see when it comes to changes and removals:

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onenote#Windows Apps#Microsoft Apps#Taskbar#Ie Mode#Math Input Panel#Onenote#Snipping Tool#Snip Sketch#Tablet Mode#Microsoft Edge#Skype#Paint#The Microsoft Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaretechgig.com

Android security alert: Remove these 8 apps infected with Joker malware

Google reported these 8 Android applications that are laced with “Joker” malware and are removed from the Play Store. has reportedly found 8 Android applications that are laced with. Joker malware. that can secretly collect data from the user’s device and subscribe to premium formats without any consent of users.
Computersxda-developers

Is Windows 11 a free upgrade for Windows 10 and Windows 7?

After six years of Windows 10, we finally have a whole new version of Windows upon us. Windows 11 is very exciting, and we already have our first hands-on with an early build. But with it also come a lot of questions. Will Windows 11 be a free upgrade just like Windows 10 was? While Microsoft hasn’t announced anything officially yet, the answer seems to be yes.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

How to block the Windows 11 update from being installed on your PC

Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on Windows 11 last month. The company once said that Windows 10 would be the last ever version of the desktop operating system, but plans changed. Windows 11 will roll out to the general public later this year. As long as you’ve got a compatible device, you’ll be able to upgrade and take advantage of all the new features. But what if you’d prefer to stay on Windows 10 for the time being? Thankfully, if you want to block Windows 11, you can do so with relative ease. Read on to find out how. Today’s...
ComputersComputerworld

Why worry with Windows 11 when you've got Chromebooks (and Chrome OS)?

I've been preaching the benefits of Chromebooks over Windows since the first commercial Chromebook, the Samsung Series 5, rolled off the production line in June 2011 — 10 years ago. But it’s only been in recent months that Chromebook sales numbers have shown that others are getting on board. With Microsoft last week announcing Windows 11, I wonder if the execs have also seen those numbers and decided it was time to rush out a new Windows desktop ahead of Microsoft's Azure-based Cloud PC.
Softwareamericanpeoplenews.com

Windows 11: Microsoft removes its PC Health Check app, but you can still see if your device is compatible

The new Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published last week. But if you’re planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you’ll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to disable Print Spooler service on Windows 10

Microsoft has acknowledged the “PrintNightmare” vulnerability that is affecting all the versions of the Windows operating system. It basically affects the Print Spooler service and allows hackers to execute lines of code to install apps, manipulate data, or even create new accounts with full privileges. Reports indicate that the vulnerability...
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Microsoft Won’t Tell You If Your PC Can Run Windows 11 Anymore

Microsoft is continuing its inexplicable efforts to dig itself into a hole by temporarily removing the PC Health Check app, thus preventing users from checking to see whether or not their computer will be compatible with Windows 11. The company says the app will return “this fall.”. After the new...
SoftwareComputerworld

Should your business upgrade to Windows 11?

If you watched—or tried to watch—Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay’s intro for Windows 11, “What's Next for Windows,” on June 24, you knew this wasn’t going well from minute one. The streaming was abysmal, a presentation flop that was no way to introduce what’s really just a facelift for Windows 10.
SoftwareGizmodo

Everything You Need to Know About Windows 11's Confusing PC Requirements

Between TPMs, CPUs, and UEFIs, the system requirements for upgrading to Windows 11 haven’t been the easiest to figure out. Microsoft changed them only hours after pushing out the first Insider Preview Build for early adopters. If you’re wondering exactly what you’ll need to run Windows 11, we’re here to make some sense of it for you.
ComputersIGN

Windows 11 Gaming Features - Everything You Need to Know

The reveal of Windows 11 may not have been the surprise Microsoft hoped for with most casual gamers, but that doesn’t mean the new OS won’t have any tricks up its sleeve. The new version of Windows, due out later this year, will include some key features that PC gamers have been waiting for a long time, namely AutoHDR and DirectStorage, among others.
ComputersTechRepublic

Windows 11 cheat sheet: Everything you need to know

This comprehensive guide offers details about Microsoft Windows 11, including new features, system requirements, when you can download the OS and more. Microsoft unveiled on June 24, 2021 its newest operating system, Windows 11—almost six years after Windows 10 debuted. Windows 11 will offer several updates and new features, including a simpler design intended to increase productivity, ease of use and creativity, ways to connect to people faster, better PC gaming experiences, faster ways to get information you need, an all-new Microsoft Store, and a more open ecosystem that unlocks new opportunities for developers and other creators.
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows 11 CPU minimum hardware requirements: what Microsoft is and isn't telling you

With this week's Windows 11 Insider build release after last week's announcements, Microsoft has been throwing a party, but the Windows 11 CPU gen controversy has spoiled the celebration. In typical Microsoft fashion, the message has been derailed by the company's seemingly incoherent insistence that only 8th generation Intel chips, with similar restrictions for AMD and Qualcomm chips (note, for the sake of simplicity, we're using "8th gen" in this post to talk about the dividing line. We got it, it's not the same naming for AMD or Qualcomm chips).
Computersgamepressure.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Get a Significant Performance Upgrade

During a recent stream, Asobo representatives talked a bit about the near future of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Among other things, we heard about upcoming improvements to the PC version and new details about the Xbox Series X/S release. IN A NUTSHELL. During a recent stream, Asobo representatives answered questions from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy