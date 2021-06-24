Lawmakers OK letting students repeat year because of COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With some schools and colleges beginning their 2021-2022 school years in the coming weeks, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is strongly encouraging all students, ages 12 and up, to get vaccinated so they can protect themselves and others against COVID-19. It is important for students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible since currently only the two-dose Pfizer brand vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older. It takes five weeks from the time of first vaccination with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who receive the first dose must wait at least three weeks to get their second dose, and full vaccination, and therefore maximum protection, doesn’t occur until two weeks after the second dose is administered.