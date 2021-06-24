Cancel
U.S. Politics

Lawmakers OK letting students repeat year because of COVID

AP
 18 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawmakers made a final vote Thursday to approve a bill to let parents decide whether to have their children repeat a year of school, a measure designed to help children catch up after a year of schooling disrupted by the pandemic. The Senate voted 50-0 for...

EducationBeaver County Times

Gov. Wolf signs Act 66, allows students to repeat grades

Act 66 of 2021 into law, permitting students that were enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level, in an effort to make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.
EducationObserver-Reporter

Deadline for students to repeat a grade approaches

For parents in Pennsylvania considering the difficult decision of holding their children back a year due to learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline is approaching. Under a new state law, parents have until July 15 to decide whether or not their children will move on to the next...
EducationPosted by
Chalkbeat

Wolf signs law extending some special education services, allowing all students to repeat a year

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation that would allow 21-year-old students with disabilities to receive another year of instruction. The new law, Act 66, also would permit students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to repeat their most recent grade, even if they met the requirements for promotion and don’t have a disability. The decision would be up to their parents, not the school or district.
Public HealthPosted by
The 74

Wolfe: During COVID, States Let Students Get Speech Therapy, Mental Health Counseling & Other Services Online. Make Those Changes Permanent

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Over the past year, states have eased rules and regulations across sectors — from virtual notary services to alcohol delivery — in response to the ongoing pandemic. One of the most critical areas is telehealth, which allows for virtual interactions between clinicians and patients — or, in the case of schools, therapists and students with disabilities.
Public Health610KONA

COVID Student Survey

Early results from the COVID-19 Student Survey of about 65,000 middle and high school students in Washington show many of them reported feeling sad or depressed most days during the pandemic. But the majority of students in each grade also reported a high degree of resilience, saying they were optimistic about the future.
Columbia, SCSCNow

DHEC urges COVID vaccinations for eligible children, students ahead of new school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With some schools and colleges beginning their 2021-2022 school years in the coming weeks, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is strongly encouraging all students, ages 12 and up, to get vaccinated so they can protect themselves and others against COVID-19. It is important for students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible since currently only the two-dose Pfizer brand vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older. It takes five weeks from the time of first vaccination with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who receive the first dose must wait at least three weeks to get their second dose, and full vaccination, and therefore maximum protection, doesn’t occur until two weeks after the second dose is administered.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
California StatePosted by
CNN

California judge denies Newsom's request to be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

(CNN) — A California judge on Monday denied Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to have his party affiliation listed on the state's upcoming recall election ballot. Newsom had sued his own secretary of state last month to be listed as a Democrat on the ballot following what he called a filing "mistake" by his election attorney last year. The California Democrat was supposed to mark his party affiliation in February 2020 pursuant to the state's recall election law, but "due to an inadvertent but good faith mistake on the part of his election attorney, Newsom timely filed his answer but did not include his party-preference election," the lawsuit said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...

