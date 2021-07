While there's enormous promise in AI-powered tools and machine learning, they are very much a double-edged sword. Speed and accuracy in identifying and responding to threats are the alluring promises of automated cybersecurity defenses. The average cost of a data breach is $3.86 million, with the average time to detect and contain pegged at 280 days, according to Ponemon Institute research. Any system that can reduce those figures is welcome, so it's no surprise that artificial intelligence (AI) and other automated defenses are seeing rapid and wide adoption.