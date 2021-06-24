MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Thursday, June 24
Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $11,500) Buehler turned in his best start of the season last time out when he faced the Diamondbacks and went 7.1 innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out 11. Over the last two weeks, no team has a higher strikeout rate than the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has been very boom or bust of late with a low wOBA, low walk rate, but a respectable ISO. Buehler should ride his momentum into this home start.www.si.com
