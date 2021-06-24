Cancel
Johnson County, WY

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Move away from recently burned areas, including the Robinson burn area. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Johnson THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Johnson County This includes the following streams and drainages Middle Fork Crazy Woman Creek.

