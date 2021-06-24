Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northeast of Hisega, or 4 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 10 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rapid City, western Rapid Valley, Summerset, Black Hawk, Johnson Siding, Hisega and Pactola Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 48 and 62.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, SD
City
Lead, SD
County
Meade County, SD
City
Summerset, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
City
Rapid Valley, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Black Hills#13 42 00#Southern Meade Co Plains#Doppler#Black Hawk#Pactola Reservoir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Biden to make 'moral case' for voting rights in major speech Tuesday

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden will make "the moral case" for voting rights in a highly anticipated speech on Tuesday centered around protecting ballot access in the face of "authoritarian and anti-American" restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Biden will use his remarks in Philadelphia "to...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy