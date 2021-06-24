Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northeast of Hisega, or 4 miles west of Rapid City, moving east at 10 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rapid City, western Rapid Valley, Summerset, Black Hawk, Johnson Siding, Hisega and Pactola Reservoir. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 48 and 62.