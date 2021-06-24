Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 27 miles north of Evergreen, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Columbia Falls, West Glacier, Apgar, Coram and Hungry Horse.alerts.weather.gov
