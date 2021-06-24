Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flathead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 27 miles north of Evergreen, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Columbia Falls, West Glacier, Apgar, Coram and Hungry Horse.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
County
Sanders County, MT
City
Evergreen, MT
County
Lake County, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Coram, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Valleys#Flathead#Doppler#Apgar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy