Ocean City, MD

Inaugural Tuna and Tiaras a Big Success

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 18 days ago

OCEAN CITY- The inaugural Tuna and Tiaras tournament last weekend was a rousing success with plenty of participants and lots of big fish all for a good cause. Hosted by the Ocean City Fishing Center, the Tuna and Tiaras tournament was a ladies-only event for the benefit of Women Supporting Women, a grass-roots organization founded in 1993 to provide awareness, education and support for those affected by breast cancer. Funds raised by the organization stay on Delmarva and provide free services and support to local breast cancer survivors.

