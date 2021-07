The free-agent window opens July 28, and teams can sign players from the open market. The Montreal Canadiens have some holes to fill, and there are quite a few FAs out there that they should try to get their hands on. The probability of Tomas Tatar not returning coupled with Jonathan Drouin’s uncertainty indicates that the Canadiens will need a top-six winger on the left side. The Habs’ blue line could also use an upgrade with a good left-handed, puck-moving defenseman, and of course, the Habs will need to fill the bottom six with some depth guys. I have compiled a comprehensive list of top available players the Canadiens should target.