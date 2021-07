This transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine at University of Oxford in England. It's come to that time of year when we consider what we've learned from the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. In terms of colorectal cancer news, there wasn't a huge amount of new practice-changing information that came out. We know that for any tumor type, information waxes and wanes. And this was a rather lean year.