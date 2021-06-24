Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses

By Nicole Norfleet, Star Tribune
tribuneledgernews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Scholarships#Bipoc#Starcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesspulse2.com

Fortive (FTV) Buying ServiceChannel For About $1.2 Billion

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel. These are the details. Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel — which is a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. And the acquisition will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and will be financed primarily with available cash. Fortive is anticipating that the acquisition will close in the third quarter of 2021.
Seattle, WAMy Clallam County

Ste. Michelle Wine company sold for $1.2 Billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands and Columbia Crest.
Richmond.com

Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

More than 10 years after getting into the wine business, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. is exiting that business for a sale price of about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business unit to Sycamore Partners Management L.P., a New York-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments. The transaction also calls for the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities.
Businessgoodfruit.com

Private equity firm acquires Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2 billion

On Friday, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ parent company, the tobacco giant Altria, announced its plans to sell Washington’s largest wine business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for $1.2 billion. Ste. Michelle is the third largest wine company in the U.S. and farms nearly 30,000 acres across the West.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

How to Buy a Business Name

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Often, you need to register a business name with the government. There is a process. You need to pick one that reflects your brand while at the same time giving your brand name legal protection in federal and state arenas. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy a business name for a brick-and-mortar or online site. And any filings.
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

Altria to offload Ste Michelle Wine Estates business for $1.2bn

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. UST, a subsidiary of Altria Group, has agreed to sell its Ste Michelle Wine Estates business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management in an all-cash deal worth around $1.2bn. The deal,...
Drinksstarkinsider.com

Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

It’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.
Colton, CADaily Breeze

This Colton-based rubber recycler’s sales soared thanks to pandemic habits

When a company boosts sales by 40%, diverts waste from landfills and helps ex-felons rebuild their lives by putting them to work, it must be doing something right. U.S. Rubber Recycling Inc., a Colton business that converts used truck tires into rubber flooring and sound-reducing underlayment, has accomplished all of that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Lufthansa raises $1.2 billion in corporate bond sale

July 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) raised 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in a corporate bond sale on Wednesday, boosting its finances after a state bail-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lufthansa, which was hit hard by the ensuing tourism crisis, had already issued a bond in February...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Why Is 2U Spending $800 Million to Buy edX?

Higher ed is trying to wrap its collective head around the announcement of 2U's $800 million acquisition of edX. There is much to chew on regarding what this deal means for current edX and 2U partners, global learners, and the broader postsecondary ecosystem. In our first (and admittedly raw) take...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Prothena sells ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk for up to $1.2 billion

Shares of Prothena Corp. Plc were up 1.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal to sell its ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk in a $100 million deal that is worth up to $1.2 billion, based on milestones. ATTR amyloidosis is a rare disease that can cause a buildup of amyloid deposits in the body. One of the therapies in the portfolio is an experimental monoclonal antibody drug that has completed a Phase 1, open-label clinical trial. Prothena's stock has soared 393.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.3%.
Marketsinvesting.com

Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months

© Reuters. Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months. Bitcoin’s supply on crypto exchanges has fallen to a six-month low. Amid China’s clampdown on crypto trading and mining, the International Blockchain...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Philip Morris to Acquire Vectura Group for $1.2B; Street Says Buy

Philip Morris International (PM) has agreed to acquire Vectura Group, an innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions provider, in an all-cash deal of approximately $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to shareholders’ vote and regulatory approvals. Based in New York, Philip Morris...
LifestylePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Buying a Private Plane Worth the Spend?

Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own private plane? If you have, you’re not the only one. In fact, buying a plane is a shared dream among many. And why not? Owning a plane means having the freedom to travel wherever you want, whenever you want. What’s not to like about that? But, here’s the thing, owning a plane can be expensive and, for many, that might leave them questioning whether or not buying a private plane is actually worth the spend.
Customer ServiceSportico

Customer Service Subscriptions

To access your digital account: please click here: Customer Service. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at customerservice@sportico.com or calling 1-866-602-0745 (US & Canada) or +1-332-334-3963 (International). FAQ. Please click here.
Industryfreightwaves.com

2021 Shipper of Choice profile: The Home Depot

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Coming in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy