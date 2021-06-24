Cancel
Emhoff denies Harris border trip was timed to offset Trump’s visit

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after former President Donald Trump called out the Biden administration on scrambling to beat his planned visit to the border next week by sending Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, second gentleman Doug Emhoff came out to deny that the trip was announced under political duress. The White...

