Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

10 Buckeyes that need to step up in 2021

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year Ohio State produces top talent; that's why the Buckeyes have won four straight Big Ten titles and been in back-to-back College Football Playoffs, including last year's national championship game. But every year, the Scarlet and Gray see some of that top talent depart the program, either through graduation or early departure to the NFL Draft. In order to maintain that success, Ohio State needs new players to emerge each year, filling the shoes of those that have departed.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Ryan Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football Playoffs#Rb#Scarlet#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day shown insane disrespect

Head Coach Ryan Day addresses his team following the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Ohio State Football Spring Game. It seems that PFF has jumped the shark, or at least some members of that company have. One member believes that the man who leads the Ohio State football program is not a top 20 coach.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Could Michigan and Penn State prevent Ohio State football’s 2023 roster from achieving ‘Super Team’ status?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is putting itself in a position to have a “Super Team” in 2023. It will be a roster headlined by a plethora of five-star talent, players considered the top players at their positions coming out of high school and plenty of depth behind them. It’s a team that could dominate the college football landscape for six months then steal the show at the NFL Draft in the spring.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Kansas Story

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure. In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.
College Sports247Sports

Who steps up at left tackle for LSU?

Tuesday morning on Off The Bench with Hester and T-Bob, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commented on the departure of left tackle Dare Rosenthal, which leaves a huge hole on the offensive line for new offensive line coach Brad Davis to work through. Returning lineman Cam Wire, true freshman Garrett...
Louisiana State247Sports

Louisiana's Fitzgerald West commits to LSU

There were a handful of new scholarship offers handed out at LSU's first summer camp session in two years, and one of the names who landed on the short list was Lafayette Christian Academy's Fitzgerald West. During Saturday's OL/DL Camp, West was open to working on both sides of the...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Titans rookie Caleb Farley buys grandmother new car

The Tennessee Titans made one of the more polarizing picks of the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley — Farley opted out of the 2020 season and is coming off a troublesome back injury, but he has been excellent when healthy. Tennessee badly needs help in its secondary, and there's no doubt that Farley has a high ceiling.
NFL247Sports

Ravens giddy about Georgia OL Ben Cleveland's potential

If you've followed Georgia football for the past four to five years, mammoth offensive lineman Ben Cleveland may have went a little lower in the 2021 NFL Draft than you expected. If you really followed his career path and how he wasn't really a full-time starter, either due to youth, injury, or rotation, until the 2020 season, maybe you thought he went a little higher.
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Notre Dame loses commitment from 2022 defensive end Darren Agu

The good news for Notre Dame’s defensive recruiting efforts was bound to end eventually. It did exactly that Sunday evening when three-star defensive end Darren Agu announced he was backing out of his verbal commitment to the Irish. Agu, a rising senior at Georgia’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, originally committed to...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Are Irish ranked too low in latest ESPN FPI ranking?

The Notre Dame football team is ranked in the top-10 of the latest ESPN FPI ranking, but are they actually ranked too low heading into 2021?. The 2021 version of Notre Dame football certainly has its fair share of question marks, as they are replacing a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. However, they have shown this spring that they have a bunch of solid players returning, including some All-Americans, so there is no reason why they won’t be back in the mix for a CFP appearance again this season.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Flexibility, talent of Buckeyes commits lessens need for third linebacker

COLUMBUS — The 2022 recruiting cycle for Ohio State started with a major need at linebacker. The Buckeyes lost four seniors from their current roster following the national championship game loss to Alabama. After this season, Dallas Gant, Teradja Mitchell and K’Vaughan Pope will follow. So, when Al Washington landed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy