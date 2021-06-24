National Analyst Wants Sixers' Ben Simmons Traded to Warriors

Ben Simmons is sure to be a big name in trade talks throughout this NBA offseason. Since the Sixers fell to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, there have been endless mock trades for the 24-year-old All-Star.

The most common name in these trade talks has been the Portland Trail Blazers. Many have agreed that a Simmons/CJ McCollum swap is a fair trade for both sides.

Recently, one national media analyst wants to see Simmons moved to a different Western Conference team. Colin Cowherd feels that Simmons would thrive as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

"Golden State is perfect, Steph [Curry] on one side, Klay [Thompson] on the other. He'd be a bigger Draymond Green, a younger Draymond Green," said Cowherd.

Simmons has been compared to Green a lot in recent seasons, so it is not surprising the Warriors have been tossed around as a potential landing spot. The only question when discussing a trade like this is, why would the Warriors want two players who share a very similar set of skills?

There is no denying that Simmons is the perfect kind of player for the Warriors. What better teammate for the best shooting duo in league history than a guy who is among the best at creating three-point shots for his teammates.

Not only does Simmons complement the Warriors, but they are a perfect fit for him as well. Playing alongside players like Curry and Thompson takes weight off Simmons offensively and allows him to focus on what he does best.

While the mock trades and rumors continue to swirl, the Sixers remain committed to keeping their core intact. There has yet to be any indication that the Sixers plan on moving Simmons before next season.

Out of all the teams that are likely to be in the mix if he becomes available, the Warriors are certainly the most ideal fit for Simmons.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.