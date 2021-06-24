‘A New Low in a Stunning Fall’: CNN Legal Analyst Breaks Down Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspension

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig outlined the dramatic implications Rudy Giuliani faces now that his law license has been suspended by the state of New York. Honig joined CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Thursday to talk about the New York State Supreme Court’s ruling to suspend Giuliani’s license in direct connection with his work on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The ruling states Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts” in that capacity, plus his conduct “immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”