Dakota County, NE

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Available at Dakota County Clinics

kwit.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the public. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are offered every Wednesday by appointment at Dakota County Health Department in South Sioux City. Those brands will also be available at a July 7 clinic at South Sioux City's Memorial Hall, from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as a July 14 clinic at Don's Sports Bar & Grill, from 3 to 7 p.m.

