With employers scrambling to entice people back to work after the pandemic many, like Amazon, Sheetz, Wawa, and some Jimmy John’s franchises, have turned to offering sign on bonuses to candidates. Fine. This has proved to be an effective recruitment technique for some. However, it does not come without its challenges. There’s the “cash and dash” scenario, where people put in the minimum amount of time required and move on to the next company offering a recruitment incentive. You can also alienate current long-term employees who are left wondering where their bonus went.