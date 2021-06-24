Cancel
South Pasadena, CA

Camille’s on Mission | Fashion with Custom Quality

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot custom tailored, but “custom curated”, insists Camille DePedrini, while describing what types of outfits the owner and her team put together at Camille‘s on Mission St in South Pasadena. “Oftentimes, there are people who [are] in the dressing room, and they’ll say to me, ‘You know, I never would have picked that out for myself!'” DePedrini exclaims with a warm smile many of her customers are familiar with. “Often the thing that we picked out, they’ll end up getting instead of the thing that they picked for themselves.”

