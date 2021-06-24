Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Southern Maryland Residents Overwhelmingly Backed Single-Member Legislative Districts

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lj0HK_0aeNThZg00

Southern Maryland residents overwhelmingly backed single-member legislative districts that avoid crossing county lines at a redistricting commission hearing Wednesday night .

Residents criticized the current map — which has legislative districts that sprawl across as many as four counties — as unfair and confusing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzBKF_0aeNThZg00
Theresa Kuhns, a Calvert County resident, spoke out in favor of single-member districts and against gerrymandering at the redistricting commission hearing Wednesday night. (screenshot of meeting)

“Every county is its separate entity. They have their own separate school boards, they have their own separate commissioner groups. But yet, when it gets to the state levels, things really get split up,” said James McQueen, a Calvert County resident who said he works as a coordinator for a “grassroots” organization. “More and more people are coming to us for help contacting your legislators,” he said, “but they don’t have a clue who’s who.”

Theresa Kuhns said the current political boundaries present an “unfair playing field”; when residents of different counties are grouped together, representatives must split their attention between constituents whose concerns can sometimes diverge.

Kuhns lives in Calvert County in district 27B, which shares a delegate with residents of Prince George’s County. The two counties have differing needs with respect to issues such as transportation and planning for growth, she said.

“What would work well in Prince George’s County will not always reflect the right decision for Calvert County residents,” she said.

Gov. Larry Hogan created the non-partisan redistricting commission earlier this year to advise him on the legislative map proposal he will send to the state legislature in early 2022. Legislative districts determine the geographical areas whose residents vote for delegates and state senators to represent them. The commission will pass along recommendations for a congressional map.

“Redistricting in the past in Maryland has been weaponized,” said Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s County). He urged the commission to create a map composed of only single-member districts, which he said would “put everything on a level playing field.”

Morgan asked the commission to consider the town of Charlotte Hall, which straddles the border of St. Mary’s and Charles counties. The right side is in district 29A and falls within St. Mary’s County and residents have one delegate to go to with any constituent problems — “This guy,” he said.

The left side of town, however, is in district 28 in Charles County. Its residents get three delegates to listen to their concerns, which Morgan said violated the principle of “one man, one vote.”

“I think it’s blatantly unfair to have multi-member districts,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rfxym_0aeNThZg00
screenshot

The Maryland General Assembly will almost certainly make the final call on the maps. The legislature can change whatever legislative map Hogan submits, a move not subject to a veto. Its Democratic supermajority can choose to ignore the governor’s proposed congressional map and override an objection from the governor.

The post Southern Maryland Residents Overwhelmingly Backed Single-Member Legislative Districts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Charlotte Hall, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Morgan
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Geographical#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Open Comptroller Seat Attracts Trio Of Candidates

For the first time in 20 years, Maryland’s incumbent state comptroller will not be on the ballot next year. The race to succeed chief tax collector Peter Franchot as he runs for governor has already attracted a trio of serious candidates who have hit the campaign trail. First out of the starting gate in January […] The post Open Comptroller Seat Attracts Trio Of Candidates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Kevin Lowndes named Charles Co. Public Schools Deputy Superintendent

La Plata, MD- Maria Navarro, Ed.D., superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), announced her first administrative appointment today, naming Kevin E. Lowndes as deputy superintendent of CCPS. Lowndes is the current associate superintendent in the office of special education for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).   The Board of Education met today and in a […] The post Kevin Lowndes named Charles Co. Public Schools Deputy Superintendent appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD DNR Secretary’s Message — July 2021

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Sarah Taylor-Rogers, former Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Maryland Environmental Trust board member, and longtime leader and champion of environmental stewardship in Maryland. Dr. Taylor-Rogers was the first woman to head our department and her public service and dedication to conservation will long be remembered. […] The post MD DNR Secretary’s Message — July 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Judge To Issue Ruling On Motion In Unemployment Case By Tuesday Morning

If you were expecting a ruling today on a request for a preliminary injunction by attorneys representing unemployed workers challenging Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to bring an early end to the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefits you might be disappointed. That is because after a 7-hour virtual hearing Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Lawrence […] The post Judge To Issue Ruling On Motion In Unemployment Case By Tuesday Morning appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Department of Health to Close COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Stadium

Effective Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. the COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at Regency Furniture Stadium will close due to low turnout.  If you have scheduled an appointment for Thursday, July 15th you will be notified to reschedule your appointment.   On February 23, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced the opening of a FEMA-supported […] The post Charles County Department of Health to Close COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Stadium appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ZeroDeathsMD.gov: The New Home for Maryland’s Highway Safety Office

Glen Burnie, MD (July 12, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office has launched its new ZeroDeathsMD.gov website, designed to ensure Marylanders have vital safety information right at their fingertips. Among the website features are easily accessible statewide crash data, resources, and toolkits to highlight state programs and safety themes, […] The post ZeroDeathsMD.gov: The New Home for Maryland’s Highway Safety Office appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of July 12-16, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of July 12-16, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Patapsco, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

With the Patapsco’s Bloede Dam gone, fish heading upstream

This spring, William Harbold and his team of biologists with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources made a pair of thrilling discoveries in the Patapsco River southwest of Baltimore. In late March, they retrieved an alewife, a thin silvery fish with a gray-green back and big eyes, near a railroad bridge at Ilchester Road in […] The post With the Patapsco’s Bloede Dam gone, fish heading upstream appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New US Stamps Feature Annapolis Lighthouse

Lighthouses — with their beauty, mystery, and aura of romance — have fascinated and enchanted people for centuries. The Postal Service continues to share in that tradition with Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses Forever stamps, the latest in its continuing series of popular lighthouse stamps. For three centuries, the beacons of America’s lighthouses have been guiding mariners through […] The post New US Stamps Feature Annapolis Lighthouse appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AgriculturePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMADC Announces Funding For The Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is pleased to announce the 8th Round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program. SMADC will begin accepting Mini-Grant applications on July 15, 2021. The Mini-Grant closes on September 1, 2021, with awards announced by October 15, 2021.  The Mini-Grant program aligns with SMADC’s mission ‘to support farms and the […] The post SMADC Announces Funding For The Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland History and Civics Curricula Receive High Praise from National Organization

BALTIMORE, MD (July 8, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has announced that Maryland’s State standards and frameworks for American History and civics were placed on the Honor Roll by the Fordham Foundation. The Thomas B. Fordham Institute recently released its 2021 report, The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History, which […] The post Maryland History and Civics Curricula Receive High Praise from National Organization appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Keno Fan ‘Z Zero’ Wins Six-Digit Prize

A White Plains grandfather who works for the city government in Washington, D.C. says he buys Lottery games in the district once in a while. However, most of his Lottery play takes place in Maryland and that’s unlikely to change, especially after he won a $150,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery! The 70-year-old reports that Keno is […] The post Charles County Keno Fan ‘Z Zero’ Wins Six-Digit Prize appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Awards $22 Million for Chesapeake Bay Restoration Projects

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the award of $22 million to 25 ecological restoration projects that will improve water quality and habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed while building local resilience to climate impacts. These awards encompass 123 unique sites that will be restored using best management practices, including riparian buffer and reforestation plantings, stream […] The post Governor Hogan Awards $22 Million for Chesapeake Bay Restoration Projects appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Former Poet Laureate Of Maryland Is Maryland Humanities “Route 1 Reads” Selection

(Baltimore, MD) – Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities is pleased to announce How to Carry Water: Selected Poems of Lucille Clifton as its 2021 selection for Route 1 Reads, an annual road trip-inspired reading list. Route 1 Reads is coordinated by the network of State Center for the Book affiliates located along Route 1. This […] The post Former Poet Laureate Of Maryland Is Maryland Humanities “Route 1 Reads” Selection appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Board of County Commissioners Meetings Reopen for In-person Attendance

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 9, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces that BOCC meetings have reopened for in-person attendance to all members of the public and press, following the lifting of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19.  Wearing of face masks in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse is […] The post Board of County Commissioners Meetings Reopen for In-person Attendance appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hospice of Charles County Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

(WALDORF, MD July 8, 2021) –  When the new Hospice of Charles County center opened to great fanfare in 2012, it was in many ways a “home-warming” for the passionate individuals, businesses, and organizations that willed it into existence. Nine years later, some of those same Charles County community leaders helped the nonprofit welcome a new phase […] The post Hospice of Charles County Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $1 million VaxU Scholarship Promotion, an incentive program to encourage 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education. The Maryland Higher Education […] The post Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Named Worst State to Retire, Georgia beat FL for top Stop

NEW YORK – July 7, 2021 — Georgia is the best state to retire and Maryland is the worst, according to a new study from Bankrate.com. All 50 states were examined and ranked on the basis of affordability (weighted 40%), wellness (weighted 20%), culture (weighted 15%), weather (weighted 15%), and crime (10%). Despite ranking on […] The post MD Named Worst State to Retire, Georgia beat FL for top Stop appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Awarded Grant for Second Year to Combat Drug-Impaired Driving

GLEN BURNIE, MD (July 7, 2021) –The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, also known as Responsbility.org, have again awarded the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office with a grant to support the state’s focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes from drug-impaired driving. Maryland […] The post Maryland Awarded Grant for Second Year to Combat Drug-Impaired Driving appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Conservation Corps Recruiting for 2021-22 Season

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state. The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September 2021. […] The post Maryland Conservation Corps Recruiting for 2021-22 Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy