Lily Collins to star as live-action Polly Pocket in movie directed by Lena Dunham

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 18 days ago

Well, this is a combination of things we did not see coming: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, Girls creator Lena Dunham, and Polly Pocket. In the latest move from Mattel Films to create movies inspired by the toy company's various kid products, Collins will star as a live-action Polly Pocket in a movie written, directed, and produced by Dunham. A basic description for the film notes the story follows "a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship."

