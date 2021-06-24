Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls City, NE

Flash flood watch in effect through Saturday morning

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. Including the cities of Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, NE
City
Table Rock, NE
City
Falls City, NE
City
Nemaha, NE
City
Johnson, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Auburn, NE
City
Pawnee City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Omaha Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access. State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy