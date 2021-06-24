Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7dHk_0aeNT3Xz00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player's club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Stars on the back will mark each player's All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.

Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies' purple with white points.

Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Jersey Boys#All Star Game#Ap#Major League Baseball#The All Star Game#National League#American League#Nl#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. “I guess I could,” Frazier said with a laugh, “but I haven’t, no. Let everybody else take...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest AL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday and per the usual, it’s a star-studded list. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lead the way for voting in the American League while Fernando Tatis Jr. received the most votes of any National League player. Reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday...
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis Jr. Earns Starting Spot in MLB All-Star Game

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to start at shortstop for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game. Tatis won both phases of fan voting to earn the honor, becoming the first Friar voted into the starting lineup by the general public since the late, great Tony Gwynn in 1998 (Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started on the mound in 2007 but both of those were managers decisions).
MLBexpressnews.com

No Astros picked to start 2021 MLB All-Star Game

None of Houston’s seven finalists were selected to start the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field, snapping a six-year streak with at least one Astros starter at the Midsummer Classic. The club had a franchise-record four starters at the 2019 exhibition. Major League Baseball canceled the All-Star Game last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLBKeene Sentinel

Devers, Bogaerts to start MLB All-Star Game

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both were voted in as starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colo. Devers will start at third base and Bogaerts at shortstop for the American League. The game is July 13 at Coors Field. Bogaerts is batting .329 with a .391 on-base...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB announces starters for All-Star Game, and there are more Pirates than Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers, National League, Los Angeles Angels, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr., Atlanta Braves. The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game have been announced, and some selections were more surprising than others. The...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge votes as 2021 MLB All-Star Game starter

Aaron Judge was the lone position player on either New York team to be voted a starter for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The Yankees right fielder finished second behind injured Angels superstar Mike Trout among American League outfielders, with Teoscar Hernandez of the Blue Jays nabbing the other starting nod.
MLBHeraldNet

AquaSox pitcher Hancock selected to MLB’s All-Star Futures Game

Everett AquaSox pitcher Emerson Hancock and recently promoted outfielder Julio Rodriguez have been selected to the All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver. The Futures Game, part of MLB All-Star Week, showcases baseball’s top minor league prospects. The MLB All-Star Game takes place two nights later at Coors Field.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto selected to MLB All-Star game

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, as expected, has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career, as he has put together one of the most dominant first halves in franchise history. J.T. Realmuto has also been named to his third All-Star game in the last four years....
MLBchatsports.com

No Orioles named starters for 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

Baltimore Orioles, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Rafael Devers, Denver, Fernando Tatís Jr., Marcus Semien, Jesse Winker, Teoscar Hernández, Nicholas Castellanos. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved. Toronto’s first baseman and San...
MLBKIII TV3

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.
MLBFOX Sports

Ben Verlander breaks down his picks for the MLB All-Star Game

Voting for the MLB All-Star Game has never felt so confusing. Yes. For the first time, there are multiple rounds to this All-Star voting thing, and it all seems a bit difficult to understand. All I know is that the All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver,...
MLBKCTV 5

Royals' Salvador Perez named starting catcher in MLB All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is back in the All-Star Game!. Perez was named as the American League's starter on Thursday night. It's Perez's seventh selection and his sixth start in the game. Perez is hitting .282 so far this season for the Royals.
MLBAmarillo Globe-Times

Sod Poodles' Thomas selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game

Alek Thomas is heading back to the MLB All-Star Futures Game for the second consecutive season. The Amarillo Sod Poodles outfielder and No. 4-rated Arizona Diamondbacks prospect (No. 62 in MLB) has been a consistent force in his first Double-A season and was rewarded Wednesday with a spot on the National League roster for the second time in his three professional seasons.
MLBNBC Sports

Posey named starter at catcher for NL in MLB All-Star Game

In early July last year, Buster Posey announced that he would be opting out of the 2020 season. A lot has changed since then, but Posey got very familiar news on Thursday afternoon. Posey was named an NL All-Star starter for the fifth time, beating out St. Louis' Yadier Molina...
MLBDeadspin

What should the MLB All-Star Game be?

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been through a lot. There’s been a change of venue and an atrocious jersey reveal. I mean, seriously, who thought those were a good idea? At least the game doesn’t determine home-field advantage for the World Series anymore — amirite?. Yesterday, the...
MLBWNDU

Brennen Davis to to compete in 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game

(WNDU) - Former South Bend Cub Brennen Davis has been selected to particpate in the MLB All-Star Futures game. This season, Davis played in just eight games in South Bend. He recorded two home runs with a .321 average before he was called up to AA Tennessee. Davis also played...
MLBdodgerblue.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote In Phase 2

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy