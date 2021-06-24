Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

Local, area students graduate from Fort Hays State University

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAYS – A total of 2,547 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2021 term. Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 544 graduate degrees (Master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 1,957 bachelor’s degrees, and 46 associate degrees. Of those, 49 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
Education
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Jewell, KS
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Professions#Education Specialist#Clay County Clay Center#Cloud County#Shaylea#Dickinson County Abilene#Bachelor Of Arts#Lincoln County#Profes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Special Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy