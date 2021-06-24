Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin tourism industry to receive $140 million in federal funding, Evers announces in Lake Geneva visit

By Dennis Hines
Lake Geneva Regional News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin's tourism industry is set to receive a $140 million boost in federal funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced in a visit to Lake Geneva Thursday. The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Funds from the act are to help businesses recover from a loss of revenue because of the coronavirus.

WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

