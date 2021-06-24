Wisconsin tourism industry to receive $140 million in federal funding, Evers announces in Lake Geneva visit
Wisconsin's tourism industry is set to receive a $140 million boost in federal funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced in a visit to Lake Geneva Thursday. The funding is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Funds from the act are to help businesses recover from a loss of revenue because of the coronavirus.www.lakegenevanews.net
Comments / 0