Las Vegas has become a more dangerous place to live. Las Vegas Metro Police say homicides are up by 63% through the first six months of 2021. Metro records show a total of 62 homicides so far this year, up from 38 last year. Eleven homicides came from the downtown Las Vegas area, and 4 of metro’s other area commands each recorded 7 homicides: the Convention Center Area Command, the Northwest Area Command, South Central Area Command and the Southeast Area Command.