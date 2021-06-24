Supporting Shelter Pets through Purina ONE 28-Day Challenge with Derek Hough

Another season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is in the works & judge Derek Hough said he thinks Charli D’Amelio would be an ‘awesome’ addition!. Derek Hough will be returning as a judge on the upcoming season 30 of Dancing With The Stars! The pro spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview about the landmark season and even dished on what TikTok star he’d like to see take the ballroom floor! “I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there,” he gushed. “Charli’s a really talented dancer and she’s obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”